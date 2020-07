Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

East facing 3Bedroom 3Bath 2Car Garage townhome. Large Master on 2nd level with loft areas inside and outside the bedroom which would make great exercise areas, nurseries, or offices. 1Bedroom and 1Full Bath on 1st floor. Easy care back yard with no grass, HOA takes care of the front yard. Wood floors in the main area downstairs. Community Pool. Custom features include wrought iron staircase spindles, art niches, and beautiful lighting. Small dogs under 25lbs ok with deposit.