Shows like a model. Very well maintained. What a location hop-skip-jump to HWY 121 and I-35. Hardwood floor and textured wall in living room. Custom paint in two secondary bedrooms and accent wall in Master bedroom. Iron rails. Island Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. Granite counter in Master Bath. Hassle free lifestyle as HOA maintains yard and Sprinkler System is included in dues! You will love this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4128 Comanche have any available units?
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
What amenities does 4128 Comanche have?
Some of 4128 Comanche's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Comanche currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Comanche is not currently offering any rent specials.