4128 Comanche

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Shows like a model. Very well maintained. What a location hop-skip-jump to HWY 121 and I-35. Hardwood floor and textured wall in living room. Custom paint in two secondary bedrooms and accent wall in Master bedroom. Iron rails. Island Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. Granite counter in Master Bath. Hassle free lifestyle as HOA maintains yard and Sprinkler System is included in dues! You will love this home.