All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4128 Comanche.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4128 Comanche
Last updated June 17 2019 at 5:58 AM

4128 Comanche

4128 Comanche Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4128 Comanche Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Shows like a model. Very well maintained. What a location hop-skip-jump to HWY 121 and I-35. Hardwood floor and textured wall in living room. Custom paint in two secondary bedrooms and accent wall in Master bedroom. Iron rails. Island Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. Granite counter in Master Bath. Hassle free lifestyle as HOA maintains yard and Sprinkler System is included in dues! You will love this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Comanche have any available units?
4128 Comanche doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Comanche have?
Some of 4128 Comanche's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Comanche currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Comanche is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Comanche pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Comanche is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4128 Comanche offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Comanche offers parking.
Does 4128 Comanche have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Comanche does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Comanche have a pool?
No, 4128 Comanche does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Comanche have accessible units?
No, 4128 Comanche does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Comanche have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Comanche has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District