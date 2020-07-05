4110 Mulberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Features soaring ceiling in living room with cozy fireplace. Skylight lets natural light in for a nice ambiance. Kitchen has custom granite counter tops, nice appliances. Nice size bedrooms with walk in closet in master. Recently installed new roof, gutters, garage door, custom exterior drainage, fence and all light fixtures have been upgraded. Windows are only a few years old. Nice park for the kids to play right across the street. Won't last long! $75 administration fee due upon approval and signing of lease.