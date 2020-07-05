All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 22 2019 at 6:45 AM

4110 Mulberry Drive

4110 Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4110 Mulberry Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Features soaring ceiling in living room with cozy fireplace. Skylight lets natural light in for a nice ambiance. Kitchen has custom granite counter tops, nice appliances. Nice size bedrooms with walk in closet in master. Recently installed new roof, gutters, garage door, custom exterior drainage, fence and all light fixtures have been upgraded. Windows are only a few years old. Nice park for the kids to play right across the street. Won't last long! $75 administration fee due upon approval and signing of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Mulberry Drive have any available units?
4110 Mulberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 4110 Mulberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Mulberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Mulberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4110 Mulberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Mulberry Drive offers parking.
Does 4110 Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Mulberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 4110 Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4110 Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 Mulberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

