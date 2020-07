Amenities

THREE TO FOUR MONTH LEASE ONLY! Great open floor plan, spacious rooms, game room upstairs along with three (3) of the four (4) bedrooms. The master suite is downstairs with a walk in closet. Home is on a .247 lot (per tax records) with pool, spa, slide and built in grill. Rolling gate on rear drive. Carpet was just replaced. Rent this while waiting for your new construction home to be completed!