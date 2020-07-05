3813 Hunters Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN AMAZING CARROLLTON! Top-notch finishes, wood floors, tankless hot water heater, fresh paint! The chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, with a view of the pool while cooking. The family room features a wood-gas fireplace & floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the gorgeous yard! Entertain in the living rooms or escape to the outdoor living area next to the stunning pool oasis. Master suite complete with a jetted tub, separate shower new framless shower & separate vanities! Make a splash in the sparkling pool & spa, relax on the large patio or enjoy nearby Shopping and Resturant's. This home has EVERYTHING!

