All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3813 Hunters Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3813 Hunters Trail
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:36 PM

3813 Hunters Trail

3813 Hunters Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3813 Hunters Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME IN AMAZING CARROLLTON! Top-notch finishes, wood floors, tankless hot water heater, fresh paint! The chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, with a view of the pool while cooking. The family room features a wood-gas fireplace & floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the gorgeous yard! Entertain in the living rooms or escape to the outdoor living area next to the stunning pool oasis. Master suite complete with a jetted tub, separate shower new framless shower & separate vanities! Make a splash in the sparkling pool & spa, relax on the large patio or enjoy nearby Shopping and Resturant's. This home has EVERYTHING!
Must see this amazing home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Hunters Trail have any available units?
3813 Hunters Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Hunters Trail have?
Some of 3813 Hunters Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Hunters Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Hunters Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Hunters Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Hunters Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3813 Hunters Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Hunters Trail offers parking.
Does 3813 Hunters Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Hunters Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Hunters Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3813 Hunters Trail has a pool.
Does 3813 Hunters Trail have accessible units?
No, 3813 Hunters Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Hunters Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Hunters Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District