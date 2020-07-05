3638 Amanda Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath one-story home in the highly desired Rosemeade Addition neighborhood of Carrollton! Large living room with a high ceiling, wood burning fireplace and skylights, also a nice second living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and dark wood cabinets nice breakfast area. Formal dining room, large bedrooms, updated bathrooms and an abundance of closet space complete this move-in ready home. Oversized backyard with an arbor. Eight foot wood fence with rolling gate. Close to schools, Rosemeade Rec center, easy access to GWB and 121.