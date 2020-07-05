All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3638 Amanda Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3638 Amanda Circle
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:31 PM

3638 Amanda Circle

3638 Amanda Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3638 Amanda Circle, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath one-story home in the highly desired Rosemeade Addition neighborhood of Carrollton! Large living room with a high ceiling, wood burning fireplace and skylights, also a nice second living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and dark wood cabinets nice breakfast area. Formal dining room, large bedrooms, updated bathrooms and an abundance of closet space complete this move-in ready home. Oversized backyard with an arbor. Eight foot wood fence with rolling gate. Close to schools, Rosemeade Rec center, easy access to GWB and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 Amanda Circle have any available units?
3638 Amanda Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 Amanda Circle have?
Some of 3638 Amanda Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 Amanda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Amanda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Amanda Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3638 Amanda Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3638 Amanda Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3638 Amanda Circle offers parking.
Does 3638 Amanda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 Amanda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Amanda Circle have a pool?
No, 3638 Amanda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3638 Amanda Circle have accessible units?
No, 3638 Amanda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Amanda Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 Amanda Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District