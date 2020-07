Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful the Country Place Subdivision with 3 Bed, 3.1 Bath located in Carrollton. Closed proximity to Addison Tollway, George Bush - SH 190, LBJ Freeway, and Stemmons Freeway (IH-35). Quiet neighborhood. Enjoy with Golf, Tennis, Swimming Pools, Lakes to fish, Club house, Fitness Center, Playground. HAVE TO SEE!!!

Tenant and Tenantr's agent to verify all information contained within including but not limited to schools, HOA, and room sizes.