2715 Creekwood Ct

2715 Creek Wood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Creek Wood Ct, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful 4 Bedroom Townhome! Remodeled in 2019! New frameless glass walk-in shower in master bathroom with dual sinks (marble countertop), white quartz kitchen countertops, new kitchen sink, new paint on walls & ceilings, new light fixtures & fans throughout, new dishwasher. New flooring in the kitchen, entryway, master bathroom, and upstairs bathroom. Iron Staircase with Wooden Steps. Open floor plan boasts spacious great room with brick wood burning fireplace and dry bar. Separate dining. Great kitchen offers new floors, smooth glass top for range & oven, dual Sinks, and breakfast eating bar. Master suite is downstairs for privacy and 3 Bedrooms upstairs. Fenced patio with wood decking. Ideally located on a private treed cul-de-sac with a park view and backs to a bike path. Great community complete with Pool, Tennis Courts and Club House. Country Place Elementary school is within 500 ft. of the home. Cats and small dogs allowed. Pet deposit is $350 fee.

12-24 Month Options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Creekwood Ct have any available units?
2715 Creekwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Creekwood Ct have?
Some of 2715 Creekwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Creekwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Creekwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Creekwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Creekwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Creekwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Creekwood Ct offers parking.
Does 2715 Creekwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Creekwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Creekwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Creekwood Ct has a pool.
Does 2715 Creekwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2715 Creekwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Creekwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Creekwood Ct has units with dishwashers.

