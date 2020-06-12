2715 Creekwood Ct

Amenities

Wonderful 4 Bedroom Townhome! Remodeled in 2019! New frameless glass walk-in shower in master bathroom with dual sinks (marble countertop), white quartz kitchen countertops, new kitchen sink, new paint on walls & ceilings, new light fixtures & fans throughout, new dishwasher. New flooring in the kitchen, entryway, master bathroom, and upstairs bathroom. Iron Staircase with Wooden Steps. Open floor plan boasts spacious great room with brick wood burning fireplace and dry bar. Separate dining. Great kitchen offers new floors, smooth glass top for range & oven, dual Sinks, and breakfast eating bar. Master suite is downstairs for privacy and 3 Bedrooms upstairs. Fenced patio with wood decking. Ideally located on a private treed cul-de-sac with a park view and backs to a bike path. Great community complete with Pool, Tennis Courts and Club House. Country Place Elementary school is within 500 ft. of the home. Cats and small dogs allowed. Pet deposit is $350 fee.



