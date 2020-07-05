2712 CREEL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

FABULOUS 3-story custom townhouse by Parkway Builders*Great floorplan with 2-Master BRs(1st & 3rd flrs)+ a spacious, open-concept 2nd floor with large living room,casual living room, gourmet kitchen & dining room - all featuring hand-scraped hardwoods. Two gorgeous winding hardwood staircases lead to 2nd & 3rd floors. The wonderful kitchen boasts an abundance of custom cabinets,SS appliances(vented gas range),beautiful granite C-tops & large center breakfast island. The private balcony off the dining room provides an enjoyable quite spot. Master BR + 2 BRs & 2 Bathrooms occupy the 3rd floor; a 2nd Master BR is on 1st floor.The Clubhouse area features a workout facility + a beautiful lap pool, party deck & pond.