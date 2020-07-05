All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:01 PM

2712 CREEL Lane

2712 Creel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Creel Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
FABULOUS 3-story custom townhouse by Parkway Builders*Great floorplan with 2-Master BRs(1st & 3rd flrs)+ a spacious, open-concept 2nd floor with large living room,casual living room, gourmet kitchen & dining room - all featuring hand-scraped hardwoods. Two gorgeous winding hardwood staircases lead to 2nd & 3rd floors. The wonderful kitchen boasts an abundance of custom cabinets,SS appliances(vented gas range),beautiful granite C-tops & large center breakfast island. The private balcony off the dining room provides an enjoyable quite spot. Master BR + 2 BRs & 2 Bathrooms occupy the 3rd floor; a 2nd Master BR is on 1st floor.The Clubhouse area features a workout facility + a beautiful lap pool, party deck & pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 CREEL Lane have any available units?
2712 CREEL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 CREEL Lane have?
Some of 2712 CREEL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 CREEL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2712 CREEL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 CREEL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2712 CREEL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2712 CREEL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2712 CREEL Lane offers parking.
Does 2712 CREEL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 CREEL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 CREEL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2712 CREEL Lane has a pool.
Does 2712 CREEL Lane have accessible units?
No, 2712 CREEL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 CREEL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 CREEL Lane has units with dishwashers.

