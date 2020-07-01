All apartments in Carrollton
2707 Creek Wood Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 4:26 PM

2707 Creek Wood Court

2707 Creek Wood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Creek Wood Ct, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Beautiful park like setting 2 story well maintained Townhome located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in popular Country Villas community within walk away from community pool and clubhouse. Very open concept living, kitchen, dining area with the master bedroom and bath on the lower level. Two large bedrooms upstairs with amazing closet space in each and a full bath between both bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen, decorative light fixtures. Lots of storage and closet areas. Great location! Minutes from DNT and Addison.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Creek Wood Court have any available units?
2707 Creek Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Creek Wood Court have?
Some of 2707 Creek Wood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Creek Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Creek Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Creek Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Creek Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2707 Creek Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Creek Wood Court offers parking.
Does 2707 Creek Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Creek Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Creek Wood Court have a pool?
Yes, 2707 Creek Wood Court has a pool.
Does 2707 Creek Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 2707 Creek Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Creek Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Creek Wood Court has units with dishwashers.

