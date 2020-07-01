2707 Creek Wood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Beautiful park like setting 2 story well maintained Townhome located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in popular Country Villas community within walk away from community pool and clubhouse. Very open concept living, kitchen, dining area with the master bedroom and bath on the lower level. Two large bedrooms upstairs with amazing closet space in each and a full bath between both bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen, decorative light fixtures. Lots of storage and closet areas. Great location! Minutes from DNT and Addison.