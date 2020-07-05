2632 Via Los Altos

Amenities

For the most discriminating tenant! This house has been just remodeled with new paint and museum quality textured walls and ceilings. New gray colored laminate flooring throughout. New kitchen cabinet fronts, granite counter tops and tile back splash. New kitchen equipment including a dishwasher and range, vented hood and lighting. A refrigerator with ice maker in the kitchen. New granite bathroom counter tops and fixtures. New toilets and LED lighting. 2 inch faux wood blinds on windows upstairs, new vertical blinds in the downstairs living area and dining room. 2 car garage with automatic garage door opener. Laundry room has full size connections for washer and electric dryer. Fenced in side and backyard.