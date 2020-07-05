All apartments in Carrollton
2632 Via Los Altos

2632 Via Los Altos · No Longer Available
Location

2632 Via Los Altos, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For the most discriminating tenant! This house has been just remodeled with new paint and museum quality textured walls and ceilings. New gray colored laminate flooring throughout. New kitchen cabinet fronts, granite counter tops and tile back splash. New kitchen equipment including a dishwasher and range, vented hood and lighting. A refrigerator with ice maker in the kitchen. New granite bathroom counter tops and fixtures. New toilets and LED lighting. 2 inch faux wood blinds on windows upstairs, new vertical blinds in the downstairs living area and dining room. 2 car garage with automatic garage door opener. Laundry room has full size connections for washer and electric dryer. Fenced in side and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Via Los Altos have any available units?
2632 Via Los Altos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 Via Los Altos have?
Some of 2632 Via Los Altos's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 Via Los Altos currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Via Los Altos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Via Los Altos pet-friendly?
No, 2632 Via Los Altos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2632 Via Los Altos offer parking?
Yes, 2632 Via Los Altos offers parking.
Does 2632 Via Los Altos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 Via Los Altos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Via Los Altos have a pool?
No, 2632 Via Los Altos does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Via Los Altos have accessible units?
No, 2632 Via Los Altos does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Via Los Altos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 Via Los Altos has units with dishwashers.

