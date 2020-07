Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor-plan on first floor, great for entertaining. Two car garage.

New granite counters, sinks tops, fixtures, exterior paint, and flooring throughout. Large fenced in yard. 2 bedrooms down and 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Must see! Pets on case by case basis, one permitted within requirements.