Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 BR-3.5 BA home in the Bluffview subdivision. Built in 2013, this home has 2 Master Bedrooms, one up and one down, tall ceilings, granite counters, large bedrooms with a convenient location off Old Denton Road between George Bush and Whitlock-Keller Springs. Easy access to freeways, convenient to shopping and restaurants.