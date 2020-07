Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated basketball court tennis court

~Move in ready~ Beautiful home, freshly painted with an updated kitchen which includes a brand new dishwasher and microwave. Kitchen has quartz counter tops and custom cabinets with glass doors and plenty of storage space. Beautiful back patio and rear covered carport that can fit up to 4 cars. Close to parks, trails, tennis and basketball courts, aquatics, Rosemeade recreation center, library, Kaboom Town fireworks and so much more. Come see today!