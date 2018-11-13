2032 Falcon Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This leasing property is back to the market because the primary tenant's furniture didn't fit this property. One-story duplex. Granite countertops, SS refrigerator, wood floors and so much more!! Spacious backyard with board-on-board fence. Location is unsurpassed and within a few minutes to Tollway & Bush Turnpike. The duplex is connected by the garage only. The elementary & middle schools are within walking distance. A few blocks from the park. The current owner has lovingly maintained this home and it is immaculate!