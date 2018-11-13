All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:41 AM

2032 Falcon Ridge Drive

2032 Falcon Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Falcon Ridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
This leasing property is back to the market because the primary tenant's furniture didn't fit this property. One-story duplex. Granite countertops, SS refrigerator, wood floors and so much more!! Spacious backyard with board-on-board fence. Location is unsurpassed and within a few minutes to Tollway & Bush Turnpike. The duplex is connected by the garage only. The elementary & middle schools are within walking distance. A few blocks from the park. The current owner has lovingly maintained this home and it is immaculate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive have any available units?
2032 Falcon Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Falcon Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Falcon Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

