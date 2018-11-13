2032 Falcon Ridge Drive

Amenities
This leasing property is back to the market because the primary tenant's furniture didn't fit this property. One-story duplex. Granite countertops, SS refrigerator, wood floors and so much more!! Spacious backyard with board-on-board fence. Location is unsurpassed and within a few minutes to Tollway & Bush Turnpike. The duplex is connected by the garage only. The elementary & middle schools are within walking distance. A few blocks from the park. The current owner has lovingly maintained this home and it is immaculate!