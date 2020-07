Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a spacious charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Carrollton. Fenced in yard, and 2 car garage, granite counters in kitchen and baths. Eat in kitchen with lots of natural light in home. Large living area with fireplace for the perfect focal point of the room. Must see! Must verify schools and room measurements.