2013 Via Sonoma

Absolutely gorgeous townhome offering an inviting floor plan in the sought-after Two-Worlds-Keller-Springs community.Recently upgraded with wood-like tile floors and fresh paint.

Master bedroom has an adjacent area ideal for home office, nursery or sitting area, it also has an area for vanity and extensive closet space. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Cozy side-backyard area perfect for cookout, fireplace, spacious 2-car attached garage.

Access provided to community pool, clubhouse & playground only 4 houses away.

Walking distance to shopping, golf club, green areas, and highly rated Country Place Elementary School. Short distance to Carrollton and Addison public parks and amenities.