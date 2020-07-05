All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2013 Via Sonoma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2013 Via Sonoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2013 Via Sonoma

2013 via Sonoma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2013 via Sonoma, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Absolutely gorgeous townhome offering an inviting floor plan in the sought-after Two-Worlds-Keller-Springs community.Recently upgraded with wood-like tile floors and fresh paint.
Master bedroom has an adjacent area ideal for home office, nursery or sitting area, it also has an area for vanity and extensive closet space. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Cozy side-backyard area perfect for cookout, fireplace, spacious 2-car attached garage.
Access provided to community pool, clubhouse & playground only 4 houses away.
Walking distance to shopping, golf club, green areas, and highly rated Country Place Elementary School. Short distance to Carrollton and Addison public parks and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Via Sonoma have any available units?
2013 Via Sonoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Via Sonoma have?
Some of 2013 Via Sonoma's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Via Sonoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Via Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2013 Via Sonoma offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Via Sonoma offers parking.
Does 2013 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Via Sonoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Via Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Via Sonoma has a pool.
Does 2013 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 2013 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Via Sonoma has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District