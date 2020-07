Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful completely renovated home from roof to foundation. Come see the spacious open floor plan with new paint and floors throughout. All bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities, fixtures, and floors. Enjoy the brand new cabinets, appliances, counters, fixtures and hardware in the kitchen. Conveniently located near major highways, boasting some of the best schools.