1942 Cheyenne Dr

House for Lease in Carrollton - Immaculate one story home on cul de sac. Bright open floor plan updated with engineered wood floors, energy efficient windows and doors. Kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counters, and tile floor. Split master bedroom suite with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. Lush sprinklered yard. Walk to shopping, schools, and park.

{Tenant to verify all information} Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

NO Pet is allowed.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3367910)