All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1942 Cheyenne Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1942 Cheyenne Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1942 Cheyenne Dr

1942 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1942 Cheyenne Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
House for Lease in Carrollton - Immaculate one story home on cul de sac. Bright open floor plan updated with engineered wood floors, energy efficient windows and doors. Kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counters, and tile floor. Split master bedroom suite with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. Lush sprinklered yard. Walk to shopping, schools, and park.
{Tenant to verify all information} Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
NO Pet is allowed.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3367910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Cheyenne Dr have any available units?
1942 Cheyenne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 Cheyenne Dr have?
Some of 1942 Cheyenne Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Cheyenne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Cheyenne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Cheyenne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Cheyenne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Cheyenne Dr offer parking?
No, 1942 Cheyenne Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1942 Cheyenne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 Cheyenne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Cheyenne Dr have a pool?
No, 1942 Cheyenne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Cheyenne Dr have accessible units?
No, 1942 Cheyenne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Cheyenne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 Cheyenne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District