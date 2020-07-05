1853 Amber Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this this one-of-a kind, Mediterranean style townhome- it will take your breath away!! This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath home is in the heart of Carrollton! Spectacular Family RM has Soaring vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood look ceramic tile and wood burning fireplace. Recent updates include brand new roof, gutters, skylights, exterior paint, fresh paint, windows, fixtures, and plenty more. Kitchen has gorgeous, granite counter-tops and SS appliances. The backyard is perfect for entertaining. Great location- close to Trinity Medical Center and minutes away from Hwy 121, 35, 635, Bush and Dallas Tollway. Make your appointment today, before it’s too late.