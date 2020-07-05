All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1853 Amber Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1853 Amber Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1853 Amber Lane

1853 Amber Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1853 Amber Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this this one-of-a kind, Mediterranean style townhome- it will take your breath away!! This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath home is in the heart of Carrollton! Spectacular Family RM has Soaring vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood look ceramic tile and wood burning fireplace. Recent updates include brand new roof, gutters, skylights, exterior paint, fresh paint, windows, fixtures, and plenty more. Kitchen has gorgeous, granite counter-tops and SS appliances. The backyard is perfect for entertaining. Great location- close to Trinity Medical Center and minutes away from Hwy 121, 35, 635, Bush and Dallas Tollway. Make your appointment today, before it’s too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1853 Amber Lane have any available units?
1853 Amber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1853 Amber Lane have?
Some of 1853 Amber Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1853 Amber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1853 Amber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1853 Amber Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1853 Amber Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1853 Amber Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1853 Amber Lane offers parking.
Does 1853 Amber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1853 Amber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1853 Amber Lane have a pool?
No, 1853 Amber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1853 Amber Lane have accessible units?
No, 1853 Amber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1853 Amber Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1853 Amber Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District