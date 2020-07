Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom and 2 Full baths in Homestead community at Carrollton. Home has everything that is needed to be a dream home. All bedrooms down including Master. Gleaming Engineered Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops in Kitchen, Spacious mater bed. Unique fireplace. Kitchen perfect for the chef, Formal dining room and an open family room for entertainments. Great backyard. Closer to the highways,parks and shopping. Hebron high.