1813 Sherwood Lane

MOVE-IN READY three bedroom, two bath single-story home for lease in Carrollton! Great open floor plan in living and kitchen area including kitchen hatch that may serve as a breakfast bar or a nice gathering area. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bright open windows with tons of natural light. All bedrooms located down hallway with newly installed carpet. This home is complete with large backyard providing plenty of space to run around, entertain guests or just plain relax.