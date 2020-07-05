All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:59 PM

1813 Sherwood Lane

1813 Sherwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Sherwood Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
MOVE-IN READY three bedroom, two bath single-story home for lease in Carrollton! Great open floor plan in living and kitchen area including kitchen hatch that may serve as a breakfast bar or a nice gathering area. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bright open windows with tons of natural light. All bedrooms located down hallway with newly installed carpet. This home is complete with large backyard providing plenty of space to run around, entertain guests or just plain relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Sherwood Lane have any available units?
1813 Sherwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Sherwood Lane have?
Some of 1813 Sherwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Sherwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Sherwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Sherwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Sherwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1813 Sherwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Sherwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1813 Sherwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Sherwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Sherwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1813 Sherwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Sherwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1813 Sherwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Sherwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Sherwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

