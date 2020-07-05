1720 Southampton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

TOTALLY REMODELED! with high-quality updates. Brand new roof and gutters. Foundation repaired with a lifetime warranty. All new interior and exterior paint. Brand new doors and garage door. New windows and screens. Recessed lights and hardwood floor throughout the house. Brand new soft close cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of natural light. Spacious and open feeling to this warm cozy home. One story, three bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Master bathroom has a free-standing bathtub! Two dining areas. 2 car garage. Game room or study area. Nice size front and backyard. Located about 6 minutes to George Bush Turnpike and 6 minutes to 121 Highway. Great school ISD.