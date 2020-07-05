All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
1720 Southampton Drive
1720 Southampton Drive

1720 Southampton Drive · No Longer Available
Carrollton
Location

1720 Southampton Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
TOTALLY REMODELED! with high-quality updates. Brand new roof and gutters. Foundation repaired with a lifetime warranty. All new interior and exterior paint. Brand new doors and garage door. New windows and screens. Recessed lights and hardwood floor throughout the house. Brand new soft close cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of natural light. Spacious and open feeling to this warm cozy home. One story, three bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Master bathroom has a free-standing bathtub! Two dining areas. 2 car garage. Game room or study area. Nice size front and backyard. Located about 6 minutes to George Bush Turnpike and 6 minutes to 121 Highway. Great school ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Southampton Drive have any available units?
1720 Southampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Southampton Drive have?
Some of 1720 Southampton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Southampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Southampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Southampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Southampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1720 Southampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Southampton Drive offers parking.
Does 1720 Southampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Southampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Southampton Drive have a pool?
No, 1720 Southampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Southampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1720 Southampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Southampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Southampton Drive has units with dishwashers.

