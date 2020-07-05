All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

1704 Ridge Road

1704 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Ridge Road, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Relax in your oasis within the city. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been remodeled with new paint, fixtures, ceiling fans, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. New tile and door in the master bath. Access the oversized patio and backyard via the master bedroom, living room or kitchen. Workshop located in the garage great for storage or weekend projects.

With a great location close to DART rail and all major freeways including 190, I35, 635 , 121, this would be an ideal home to stay for a long time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Ridge Road have any available units?
1704 Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Ridge Road have?
Some of 1704 Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1704 Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1704 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1704 Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1704 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

