1704 Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Relax in your oasis within the city. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been remodeled with new paint, fixtures, ceiling fans, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. New tile and door in the master bath. Access the oversized patio and backyard via the master bedroom, living room or kitchen. Workshop located in the garage great for storage or weekend projects.



With a great location close to DART rail and all major freeways including 190, I35, 635 , 121, this would be an ideal home to stay for a long time.