Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated home 3bdrm 2 bath in established Carrollton neighborhood. Recent paint,granite countertop in kitchen,backsplash,fridge and microwave. Low maintenance flooring through out the house.Great entertaining private backyard with a covered patio.The house is well lit and has a open plan feel to it. Easy commute to 121 Tollway Toyota and other major headquarters, State Farm and I-35.City street work in progress.Park on adjacent street to access the house.