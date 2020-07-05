Rent Calculator
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1652 Kingspoint Drive.
1652 Kingspoint Drive
1652 Kingspoint Drive
1652 Kingspoint Drive
·
Location
1652 Kingspoint Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with plenty of charm. Carrollton Farmer Branch school district. Newly resurfaced soft areas in each bedroom and hallway.
Verify all dimensions contained is this report
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1652 Kingspoint Drive have any available units?
1652 Kingspoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1652 Kingspoint Drive have?
Some of 1652 Kingspoint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1652 Kingspoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Kingspoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Kingspoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1652 Kingspoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1652 Kingspoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Kingspoint Drive offers parking.
Does 1652 Kingspoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1652 Kingspoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Kingspoint Drive have a pool?
No, 1652 Kingspoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Kingspoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 1652 Kingspoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Kingspoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 Kingspoint Drive has units with dishwashers.
