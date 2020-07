1622 Denton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

CUTE BRICK HOME ON OVER SIZED CORNER LOT. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING, DINING, HALLWAY AND BEDROOMS. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND WITH DECORATIVE LIGHTING OVER ISLAND AND RECESSED CANNED LIGHTING SHINING DOWN ON CONCRETE COUNTER TOPS WITH SUBWAY TILE BACK SPLASH. THE ISLAND HAS A BUTCHER BLOCK COUNTER TOP. APPLIANCES INCLUDE A REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, GAS RANGE, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH SLIDING BARN DOOR TO CLOSE OFF THE KITCHEN TO THE DINING ROOM. UPDATED MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET, AND A MASTER BATHROOM WITH TILED FLOORS AND A WALK-IN SHOWER. ADDITIONAL PARKING ON SIDE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. FRONT ENTRY GARAGE WITH 2 SEPARATE DOORS & ONE REMOTE. LAWN HAS SPRINKLER SYSTEM.