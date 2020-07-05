All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:17 PM

1512 Indian Springs

1512 Indian Spring · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Indian Spring, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 4 bath home in a highly sought after neighborhood with a beautiful pool! 2 bed rooms ,2 full baths, office, kitchen, breakfast and formal dinning downstairs. Open floor plan, kitchen is open to large living room, hand scraped hardwood floors, tile kitchen and baths. Master bedroom, kitchen and living room have a beautiful view of pool. Patio is covered for entertaining. Home has custom drapes and plantation shutters through out. Upstairs has a private guest suite with it's own full bath in addition to two more bedrooms, another full bath!
This house has everything: pool, office, master & second bedroom downstairs, private suite upstairs, coming to check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Indian Springs have any available units?
1512 Indian Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Indian Springs have?
Some of 1512 Indian Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Indian Springs currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Indian Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Indian Springs pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Indian Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1512 Indian Springs offer parking?
No, 1512 Indian Springs does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Indian Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Indian Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Indian Springs have a pool?
Yes, 1512 Indian Springs has a pool.
Does 1512 Indian Springs have accessible units?
No, 1512 Indian Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Indian Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Indian Springs has units with dishwashers.

