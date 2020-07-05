1312 Meskwaki Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Stunning Stone front home with covered Porch. Very open and expansive floorplan with Master + 1 bedroom down with it's own full bath. Hand scrapped hardwood floors from Foyer into Formal Dining and Living Room. Crown Molding throughout 1st floor. Open Kitchen with 9 ft Granite Island that vents outside from the gas cooktop. Custom Shades throughout 1st floor. Master Bath with separate vanities and oversized shower. Granite in all Bathrooms. Upstairs: Private En-suite bathroom in bedroom with WIC, Huge Gameroom, 5.1 Surround Sound Media Room(screen stays) and two more bedrooms (one with WIC)! Gas stub in covered extended Patio for your summer grilling pleasures. Cast iron Fireplace with gas logs. Recessed lights