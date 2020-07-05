All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019

1312 Meskwaki Way

1312 Meskwaki Way · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Meskwaki Way, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Stunning Stone front home with covered Porch. Very open and expansive floorplan with Master + 1 bedroom down with it's own full bath. Hand scrapped hardwood floors from Foyer into Formal Dining and Living Room. Crown Molding throughout 1st floor. Open Kitchen with 9 ft Granite Island that vents outside from the gas cooktop. Custom Shades throughout 1st floor. Master Bath with separate vanities and oversized shower. Granite in all Bathrooms. Upstairs: Private En-suite bathroom in bedroom with WIC, Huge Gameroom, 5.1 Surround Sound Media Room(screen stays) and two more bedrooms (one with WIC)! Gas stub in covered extended Patio for your summer grilling pleasures. Cast iron Fireplace with gas logs. Recessed lights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Meskwaki Way have any available units?
1312 Meskwaki Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Meskwaki Way have?
Some of 1312 Meskwaki Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Meskwaki Way currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Meskwaki Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Meskwaki Way pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Meskwaki Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1312 Meskwaki Way offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Meskwaki Way offers parking.
Does 1312 Meskwaki Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Meskwaki Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Meskwaki Way have a pool?
No, 1312 Meskwaki Way does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Meskwaki Way have accessible units?
No, 1312 Meskwaki Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Meskwaki Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Meskwaki Way has units with dishwashers.

