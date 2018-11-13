All apartments in Carrollton
1153 Water Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1153 Water Street

1153 Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

1153 Water Street, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Multi-Gen Home with a studio apartment above garage with a completed kitchen. Stainless steel appliances in main home and in studio apartment. Unique Home with Open Floor plan. Two homes under one roof! Each has its private entrance.. Great view in front of the home. Close to park, walking and biking trails. Great location surrounding with shops, restaurants and businesses. Central locations easy access to major highways, close to popular 99 Ranch and H-Mart. Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Island, and Breakfast Bar, stainless steel appliance. Lovely Wood Flooring, Carpet in Bedrooms. Terrific access to Tollway and Shopping! Beautifully Maintained. Sprinkler System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 Water Street have any available units?
1153 Water Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1153 Water Street have?
Some of 1153 Water Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Water Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 1153 Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1153 Water Street offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Water Street offers parking.
Does 1153 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Water Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Water Street have a pool?
No, 1153 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 1153 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 Water Street has units with dishwashers.

