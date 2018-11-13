1153 Water Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Multi-Gen Home with a studio apartment above garage with a completed kitchen. Stainless steel appliances in main home and in studio apartment. Unique Home with Open Floor plan. Two homes under one roof! Each has its private entrance.. Great view in front of the home. Close to park, walking and biking trails. Great location surrounding with shops, restaurants and businesses. Central locations easy access to major highways, close to popular 99 Ranch and H-Mart. Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Island, and Breakfast Bar, stainless steel appliance. Lovely Wood Flooring, Carpet in Bedrooms. Terrific access to Tollway and Shopping! Beautifully Maintained. Sprinkler System.