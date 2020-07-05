1128 Ivory Horn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

**Vacant and ready to move in** Beautiful New Home in a highly desirable neighborhood of Castle Hills Southwest. Excellent schools including Castle Hills Elementary. This property is backing into a beautiful green belt with beautiful views. Beautiful community park is in front of the home. It also has easy access to the miles of walking trails as well as Disk Golf Course. Soaring ceiling at the entrance and bay Window in the Master Bedroom. Large onsuite bedroom upstairs with beautiful views as well along with a game room. Home will also come with Refrigerator!