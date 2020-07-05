All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:17 AM

1128 Ivory Horn Drive

1128 Ivory Horn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Ivory Horn Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
**Vacant and ready to move in** Beautiful New Home in a highly desirable neighborhood of Castle Hills Southwest. Excellent schools including Castle Hills Elementary. This property is backing into a beautiful green belt with beautiful views. Beautiful community park is in front of the home. It also has easy access to the miles of walking trails as well as Disk Golf Course. Soaring ceiling at the entrance and bay Window in the Master Bedroom. Large onsuite bedroom upstairs with beautiful views as well along with a game room. Home will also come with Refrigerator!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Ivory Horn Drive have any available units?
1128 Ivory Horn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Ivory Horn Drive have?
Some of 1128 Ivory Horn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Ivory Horn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Ivory Horn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Ivory Horn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Ivory Horn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1128 Ivory Horn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Ivory Horn Drive offers parking.
Does 1128 Ivory Horn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Ivory Horn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Ivory Horn Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 Ivory Horn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Ivory Horn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 Ivory Horn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Ivory Horn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Ivory Horn Drive has units with dishwashers.

