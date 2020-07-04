1023 River Rock Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home with an open floor plan. Ready to move-in. Large formals with two story windows and elegant wood floors. Perfect for entertaining. House is loaded with upgrades. Gourmet kitchen features large granite island, gas cook top, stainless appliances, walk in pantry & a study nook. Breakfast nook surrounded with windows. Large family room opens to the kitchen. Private master suite features walk in closet. Luxurious master bath with garden tub, framed mirrors, dual sink and oversized separate shower. Spacious size secondary bedrooms and large game up room. Open patio and a good size backyard to enjoy the outdoors. Great location close to schools, shopping, resturants and highways.