1023 River Rock Way
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

1023 River Rock Way

1023 River Rock Way · No Longer Available
1023 River Rock Way, Carrollton, TX 75010

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
Beautiful home with an open floor plan. Ready to move-in. Large formals with two story windows and elegant wood floors. Perfect for entertaining. House is loaded with upgrades. Gourmet kitchen features large granite island, gas cook top, stainless appliances, walk in pantry & a study nook. Breakfast nook surrounded with windows. Large family room opens to the kitchen. Private master suite features walk in closet. Luxurious master bath with garden tub, framed mirrors, dual sink and oversized separate shower. Spacious size secondary bedrooms and large game up room. Open patio and a good size backyard to enjoy the outdoors. Great location close to schools, shopping, resturants and highways.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

