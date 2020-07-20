Open Floor Plan - Beautiful home. 4th bedroom can be Office or Study - sits off the living room with double doors! Highly desirable floor plan, master has garden tub - double vanity. Fenced in backyard. 4/2 one-story (2107 sqft)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 Fresno Springs have any available units?
131 Fresno Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 131 Fresno Springs have?
Some of 131 Fresno Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Fresno Springs currently offering any rent specials?
131 Fresno Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Fresno Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Fresno Springs is pet friendly.
Does 131 Fresno Springs offer parking?
No, 131 Fresno Springs does not offer parking.
Does 131 Fresno Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Fresno Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Fresno Springs have a pool?
No, 131 Fresno Springs does not have a pool.
Does 131 Fresno Springs have accessible units?
No, 131 Fresno Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Fresno Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Fresno Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Fresno Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Fresno Springs does not have units with air conditioning.