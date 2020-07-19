All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

6738 LEYLAND

6738 Leyland · No Longer Available
Location

6738 Leyland, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is located in a nice, quiet, and established subdivision with the majority of neighbors being homeowners. It offers a large spacious floor plan with a loft, sunroom, formal living room with fireplace. It includes 5 bedrooms which has two master bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The back yard is large with a patio slab. The house was remodeled a few years ago. Tile through out with carpet in one master bedroom and sunroom. The home will be available and will not last long. Come out to see today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6738 LEYLAND have any available units?
6738 LEYLAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6738 LEYLAND have?
Some of 6738 LEYLAND's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6738 LEYLAND currently offering any rent specials?
6738 LEYLAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6738 LEYLAND pet-friendly?
No, 6738 LEYLAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6738 LEYLAND offer parking?
Yes, 6738 LEYLAND offers parking.
Does 6738 LEYLAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6738 LEYLAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6738 LEYLAND have a pool?
No, 6738 LEYLAND does not have a pool.
Does 6738 LEYLAND have accessible units?
No, 6738 LEYLAND does not have accessible units.
Does 6738 LEYLAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 6738 LEYLAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6738 LEYLAND have units with air conditioning?
No, 6738 LEYLAND does not have units with air conditioning.
