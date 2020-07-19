6738 LEYLAND

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is located in a nice, quiet, and established subdivision with the majority of neighbors being homeowners. It offers a large spacious floor plan with a loft, sunroom, formal living room with fireplace. It includes 5 bedrooms which has two master bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The back yard is large with a patio slab. The house was remodeled a few years ago. Tile through out with carpet in one master bedroom and sunroom. The home will be available and will not last long. Come out to see today.