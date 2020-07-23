/
wilson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:24 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Wilson County, TX📍
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
18 Units Available
Oakland Hills Apartments
386 Paloma Dr, Floresville, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1316 sqft
Nestled in Floresville, Texas, Oakland Hills Apartments is a wonderful community that boasts classic styling, incredible amenities, and a serene setting. At Oakland Hills Apartments, our community supplies a continuous rhythm of energy and style.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
569 CR 425
569 County Road 425, Wilson County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
576 sqft
Country quiet living at its best! 2BR, small well kept home minutes from Stockdale! Some appliances convey! Window units and space heater for winter are provided! Garbage bill is included. Easy drive to LaVernia!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1351 CR 342
1351 County Road 342, Wilson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2524 sqft
Easy access to San Antonio, Seguin!! Country Living at its best, yet minutes from town! 3BR, 2BA, spacious home on 1 acre only. Some appliances convey!
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
550 Hospital Boulevard - 0
550 Hospital Blvd, Floresville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
776 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Screening criteria located at www.rehomingtexas.com. Some pet restrictions, 25lbs or less, small breeds only, one pet per apartment, no puppies. Call for details.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Post Oak Rd
42 Post Oak Rd, Wilson County, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
784 sqft
Looking for that country feel at a reasonable price? This is the place! 3 bed/2 bath home that is waiting for YOU! New appliances, solar screens, and ample room for the yard! Located in the area of La Vernia, tenants will be able to attend La Vernia
Results within 5 miles of Wilson County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11177 US HIGHWAY 87
11177 US Route 87, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
This property would be perfect for a home or a business. The property faces Hwy 87 right at the corner of Loop 107. This is an older home with three bedrooms, living dining and kitchen. wood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Wilson County
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
3542 Glacier Lake
3542 Glacier Lake, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2324 sqft
Spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in the ECISD. Home offers wood vinyl in the shared areas of the home. All bedrooms have carpet.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3227 Begonia Bend
3227 Begonia Bnd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1246 sqft
This newly built home in Foster Meadows subdivision has everything to offer! From the functional floor plan to the designer features like a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, modern
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11915 Stillstone
11915 Stillstone, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2966 sqft
11915 Stillstone Available 08/19/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bath with bonus room! 3 car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Crestfield Dr
110 Crestfield Dr, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1456 sqft
Crestfield - Pleasanton - $1200/month ($1200 security deposit) 3/2 mobile home with fireplace, garden tub in master, full-size washer & dryer connections. On approximately 1.5 acres.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4925 DROVERS PATH
4925 Drovers Path, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2115 sqft
Energy efficient home in brand NEW development! Master retreat complete with upstairs sitting room lined with bay windows. The Asher Place community is located in the highly desirable Schertz-Cibolo ISD.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
16906 Spirit Brook
16906 Spirit Brk, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1228 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Attractive town-home located on the Northeast side of Selma, Tx. Near 1604 and I-35.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1695 ARNOLD RD
1695 Arnold Rd, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1590 sqft
Enjoy quiet country living in this three bed, one bath home located on a privately owned working cattle ranch. Ultimate privacy, no neighboring homes within sight! Beautiful views out of every window.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4849 STANTEEN DR
4849 Stanteen Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2967 sqft
4/3.5 WONDERFUL HOME ON 1 ACRE WITH LOTS OF EXTRAS!! GAZEBO IN BACK YARD EASY ACCESS TO RANDOLPH, BAMC, LACKLAND, THEATER ROOM OFFERS SINK & POPCORN MACHINE.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2020 TRIPLE PINES ST
2020 Triple Pines Street, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2048 sqft
Country living yet so close to the city. Electric gate and fully fenced perimeter your home. Oversized 3 car garage/workshop PLUS 70X32 Workshop PLUS 36X24 Workshop-Storage. Plenty of room for your RV, boat, heavy equipment, etc.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
20005 Liedecke Rd
20005 Liedecke Road, Bexar County, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
Come home to elegant designer touches such as granite counters, crown molding, garden-style tubs, designer paint, 9-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
515 WAYCROSS RD
515 Waycross Rd, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1512 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 515 WAYCROSS RD in Atascosa County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1040 Commerce St
1040 Commerce St, Pleasanton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
ENJOY YOUR STAY at EAGLE FORD LODGING - located in the Texas town of Pleasanton, about a half hour drive from Downtown San Antonio.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
4607 Le Villas
4607 Le Villas, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1556 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,556 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Some of the colleges located in the Wilson County area include Coastal Bend College, Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, and Texas Lutheran University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, Victoria, and San Marcos have apartments for rent.
