/
/
atascosa county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
20 Apartments for rent in Atascosa County, TX📍
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2985 N State Hwy 16
2985 N State Highway 16, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3046 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms with 4 full bath. - Beautiful 4 bedrooms with 3 full bath. Master Bedroom downstairs, Master Bath has Jacuzzi Tub, separate shower, double vanity ....
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
786 School Dr
786 School Dr, Poteet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1652 sqft
School Dr. - Poteet - $1600/month ($1600 deposit can be made in multiple payments) 3/2 home with large fenced-in backyard perfect for pets, full-size washer/dryer connections.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
512 Dossey St Unit 103
512 Dossey St, Pleasanton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
874 sqft
Dossey - Pleasanton - $900/month ($900 deposit can be made in multiple payments) 2/1 duplex unit built in 2017; ceramic tile flooring throughout, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1207 W Goodwin St Unit B
1207 W Goodwin St, Pleasanton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
910 sqft
Goodwin - Pleasanton - $900/month ($900 security deposit) 2/1 duplex w/ carport parking; refrigerator, stove, dishwasher; washer/dryer connections.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1529 Jami Dr
1529 Jami Dr, Pleasanton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
Jami - Pleasanton - $1100/month ($1100 security deposit) 3/1 home; comes with refrigerator & stove; 1-car garage.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Crestfield Dr
110 Crestfield Dr, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1456 sqft
Crestfield - Pleasanton - $1200/month ($1200 security deposit) 3/2 mobile home with fireplace, garden tub in master, full-size washer & dryer connections. On approximately 1.5 acres.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1695 ARNOLD RD
1695 Arnold Rd, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1590 sqft
Enjoy quiet country living in this three bed, one bath home located on a privately owned working cattle ranch. Ultimate privacy, no neighboring homes within sight! Beautiful views out of every window.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
515 WAYCROSS RD
515 Waycross Rd, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1512 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 515 WAYCROSS RD in Atascosa County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
219 Circle Ct
219 Circle Ct, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1679 sqft
The pop of color on the front door pulls you in. Beautiful floors throughout. High ceilings in the living area lets in lots of light and add to the open feeling of this townhouse. Gorgeous counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1040 Commerce St
1040 Commerce St, Pleasanton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
ENJOY YOUR STAY at EAGLE FORD LODGING - located in the Texas town of Pleasanton, about a half hour drive from Downtown San Antonio.
1 of 22
Last updated July 17 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
221 Circle Ct
221 Circle Court Drive, Atascosa County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1679 sqft
The pop of color on the front door pulls you in. Beautiful floors throughout. High ceilings in the living area lets in lots of light and add to the open feeling of this townhouse. Gorgeous counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated March 12 at 04:59 AM
1 Unit Available
217 Circle Ct
217 Circle Court Drive, Atascosa County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Price reduction! Move In Special! Qualify, sign a 13 month lease , and get first month rent free! The pop of color on the front door pulls you in. Beautiful floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Atascosa County
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
48 Units Available
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$822
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$852
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
72 Units Available
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1558 sqft
Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookup. Community features BBQ grill, coffee bar, dog grooming area, and pool. Situated conveniently close to two award-winning golf courses.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
South Southwest
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
Do you dream of having the perfect home? Well look no further. Discover Esperanza at Palo Alto Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Country Villa Apartments
211 Meadow Dr, Castroville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
887 sqft
Welcome home to Country Villa! At Country Villa, we offer a unique living environment. Our community is conveniently located in beautiful, historical Castroville, Texas with its quaint shops and authentic Alsatian foods, culture and atmosphere.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12247 Stratsburg
12247 Stratsburg, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1557 sqft
12247 Stratsburg Available 08/01/20 Very Nice Open Space 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath in Luckey Ranch Subdivision - Very nice 1- story 3 bedroom 2 bath, open living area, with marble kitchen counters. A roomy back yard in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek
9030 Oceanview Drive
9030 Oceanview Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1089 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Southwest. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen with gas stove top and electric oven, updated bathrooms, nice size backyard, shed, open and a covered deck out back.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
20005 Liedecke Rd
20005 Liedecke Road, Bexar County, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
Come home to elegant designer touches such as granite counters, crown molding, garden-style tubs, designer paint, 9-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
807 NAPLES
807 Naples Street, Castroville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1064 sqft
3 BEDROOM FOR RENT IN CASTROVILLE HISTORIC DISTRICT - 3 BEDROOM IN DOWNTOWN HISTORIC CASTROVILLE! **ALL BILLS INCLUDED** WALKING DISTANCE TO MEDINA RIVER AND TO CITY PARK. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 90.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Atascosa County area include Coastal Bend College, Our Lady of the Lake University, Texas Lutheran University, St Philip's College, and San Antonio College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, and Universal City have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBeeville, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXPleasanton, TXCastroville, TXKirby, TX