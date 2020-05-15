5930 Akin Song

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Pristine, like-new home in Wortham Oaks w/4 bedrooms & 3 full baths~Tile flooring throughout the downstairs~Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, travertine backsplash~ stainless appliances, gas cooking~Family room w/fireplace & separate formal dining room~Master bedroom w/2 walk-in closets~Master bathroom has separate vanities, garden tub, shower~Gameroom w/storage closet~Covered patio & greenbelt lot~Gated community w/pool, splash pad, clubhouse~Elementary school in the neighborhood~Dogs only, no cats~