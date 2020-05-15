All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

5930 Akin Song

5930 Akin Song · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5930 Akin Song, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Pristine, like-new home in Wortham Oaks w/4 bedrooms & 3 full baths~Tile flooring throughout the downstairs~Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, travertine backsplash~ stainless appliances, gas cooking~Family room w/fireplace & separate formal dining room~Master bedroom w/2 walk-in closets~Master bathroom has separate vanities, garden tub, shower~Gameroom w/storage closet~Covered patio & greenbelt lot~Gated community w/pool, splash pad, clubhouse~Elementary school in the neighborhood~Dogs only, no cats~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 Akin Song have any available units?
5930 Akin Song doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 5930 Akin Song have?
Some of 5930 Akin Song's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 Akin Song currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Akin Song is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Akin Song pet-friendly?
Yes, 5930 Akin Song is pet friendly.
Does 5930 Akin Song offer parking?
Yes, 5930 Akin Song offers parking.
Does 5930 Akin Song have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5930 Akin Song offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Akin Song have a pool?
Yes, 5930 Akin Song has a pool.
Does 5930 Akin Song have accessible units?
No, 5930 Akin Song does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 Akin Song have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Akin Song has units with dishwashers.
Does 5930 Akin Song have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5930 Akin Song has units with air conditioning.
