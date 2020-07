Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Feel at home with plenty of room in this 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths home. good size master bedroom, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook and walk-in pantry with washer and dryer hook up. provided are a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and oven, privacy fenced backyard and Neighborhood amenities for the family. Approximately 10 miles to Lackland AFB, near shopping areas, Seaworld, Loop 1604, US 90