21719 SEMINOLE OAKS

SOLAR Savings up to $200 a month. $$$ stays in your pocket compared to homes without. This beautiful 4 bedroom house has it all, including fantastic solar electric and tankless gas water heater. Not to mention 4 covered patio/balconies. A great home for entertaining. Secure gated community with new schools, Short walk to Wortham Oaks Elementary (3 Blocks) and Veterans Memorial High School is just down Evans Rd. Middle School coming next. This is a must see home. You'll fall in love with this whole package.