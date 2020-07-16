All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:47 AM

21719 SEMINOLE OAKS

21719 Seminole Oaks · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21719 Seminole Oaks, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOLAR Savings up to $200 a month. $$$ stays in your pocket compared to homes without. This beautiful 4 bedroom house has it all, including fantastic solar electric and tankless gas water heater. Not to mention 4 covered patio/balconies. A great home for entertaining. Secure gated community with new schools, Short walk to Wortham Oaks Elementary (3 Blocks) and Veterans Memorial High School is just down Evans Rd. Middle School coming next. This is a must see home. You'll fall in love with this whole package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS have any available units?
21719 SEMINOLE OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
21719 SEMINOLE OAKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS offer parking?
Yes, 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS offers parking.
Does 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS have a pool?
No, 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS does not have a pool.
Does 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS have accessible units?
No, 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS have units with air conditioning?
No, 21719 SEMINOLE OAKS does not have units with air conditioning.
