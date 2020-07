Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters range walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park game room internet access internet cafe package receiving playground pool table

If you're on the hunt for luxury apartment homes in the Selma area, you've come to the right place! To put it simply, Lookout Hollow has it all. With stylish apartments for rent, fantastic amenities, and a convenient location, you'll feel right at home in this Texas community. At Lookout Hollow, we understand that no two residents are the same. This is precisely why we offer several different floor plans to choose from. Lookout Hollow's 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes range from 705 to 1,225 square feet and make it possible for you to choose the space that is just right for you. Whether you plan to live alone, with a roommate, or with your family, we have a floor plan to suit your needs. At Lookout Hollow, you'll find apartments full of luxury features that you would expect in a single-family home. With details like 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, subway tile back splashes, soaking tubs, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer connections, it's ...