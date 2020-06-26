Beautiful Cozy home with fresh paint, new flooring in various rooms, new microwave & dishwasher, new fans in bedrooms, new covered patio w freshly poured concrete. Large backyard with beautiful shade trees for shade and relaxing under.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 N Cherry Street have any available units?
605 N Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
Is 605 N Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 N Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.