Aubrey, TX
605 N Cherry Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:47 AM

605 N Cherry Street

605 North Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 North Cherry Street, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Cozy home with fresh paint, new flooring in various rooms, new microwave & dishwasher, new fans in bedrooms, new covered patio w freshly poured concrete. Large backyard with beautiful shade trees for shade and relaxing under.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 N Cherry Street have any available units?
605 N Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
Is 605 N Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 N Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 N Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 605 N Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 605 N Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 605 N Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 N Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 605 N Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 N Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 605 N Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 N Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 N Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 N Cherry Street does not have units with air conditioning.

