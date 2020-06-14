Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Aubrey, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aubrey renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
36 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
35 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1408 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
27 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Aubrey
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
217 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
27 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
134 Units Available
Four Corners
1690 FM 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1497 sqft
Close to Stonebriar Centre, Black Box Theater, Frisco Lakes Golf Club and Baylor Medical Center. Peaceful retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents can enjoy social activities and lifelong learning programs.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1229 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
Studio
$818
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
23 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1319 sqft
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
72 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
817 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
16516 Amistad Avenue
16516 Amistad Avenue, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded home in sought-after Artesia! Bright, open floor plan loaded with upgrades. Knotty alder cabinets, granite countertops, coffered ceilings, and more! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus option to use study as 4th bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3961 Pine Leaf Lane
3961 Pine Leaf Ln, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2291 sqft
This property is perfect for young families or empty nests that wish to live the life of their dreams.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Aubrey, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aubrey renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

