/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Aubrey, TX
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
38 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
37 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1108 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
28 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1098 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Results within 10 miles of Aubrey
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
6 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
220 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
1012 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
$
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
792 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1035 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
34 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
931 sqft
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
132 Units Available
Four Corners
1690 FM 423, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1112 sqft
Close to Stonebriar Centre, Black Box Theater, Frisco Lakes Golf Club and Baylor Medical Center. Peaceful retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents can enjoy social activities and lifelong learning programs.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
13 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1229 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
24 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
73 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1227 sqft
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
976 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
817 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Similar Pages
Aubrey 1 BedroomsAubrey 2 BedroomsAubrey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAubrey 3 BedroomsAubrey Accessible Apartments
Aubrey Apartments with BalconyAubrey Apartments with GarageAubrey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAubrey Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TX