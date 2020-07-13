/
pet friendly apartments
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Aubrey, TX
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
34 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1539 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1408 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
39 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
404 Brocket
404 Brockett Street, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Aubrey
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
792 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
30 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$889
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
35 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
102 Units Available
Four Corners
1690 FM 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1497 sqft
Close to Stonebriar Centre, Black Box Theater, Frisco Lakes Golf Club and Baylor Medical Center. Peaceful retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents can enjoy social activities and lifelong learning programs.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1233 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1558 sqft
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
4 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
16 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
56 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
2 Units Available
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Trinity Pines Apartment Homes in Denton, Texas.
