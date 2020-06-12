/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aubrey, TX
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1408 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
36 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
37 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
29 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1824 waggoner Drive
1824 Waggoner Dr, Aubrey, TX
NEVER LIVED IN BRAND 4 BEDROOM NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME!!! Modern Kitchen with Island , Granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Stainless Appliances! Home is conveniently located in up and coming Aubrey only 5 minutes from 380.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
103 W Plum Street
103 West Plum Street, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1176 sqft
Charming Home in Aubrey ISD and close to downtown Aubrey! Faux wood floors in living and bedrooms. Air Conditioning and roof recently replaced and recently painted interior. Updated 2in faux blinds. Washer and Dryer provided.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
606 Brockett Street
606 Brockett Street, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1146 sqft
Kitchen has granite and new SS appliances. Large corner lot. Laminate floors in living room. updated bathrooms with new toilets, tub, fixtures. All new windows. Move in ready. Gas water heater and heater.
1 of 25
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
404 Brocket
404 Brockett Street, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
- (RLNE4681735)
1 of 19
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
418 Meadow Lane
418 Meadow Lane, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1396 sqft
Available start showing Feb 3* Available for rent March 1st 2020!Great Location in Aubrey ISD!!Lots of Updates! Close to all Schools and just off Hwy 377 in town in Aubrey* Brick 3*2*2 on large cul de sac Lot*Large covered Back Porch w wood Privacy
Results within 1 mile of Aubrey
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11616 Fm 428
11616 Fm 428, Denton County, TX
17.5 acres of sandy loam with a pond and creek! Fully fenced. 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and 2 living areas. Remodeled master bath and kitchen, granite, SS appl, refrigerator included. Wood floors, cedar closet and pettet stove in living area.
Results within 5 miles of Aubrey
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
515 E Liberty Street
515 East Liberty Street, Pilot Point, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Pilot Point ready for immediate move in! This home features fresh paint and flooring throughout. Large open living area, split bedroom floorplan, with large fenced in backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1127 Hot Springs Way
1127 Hot Springs Way, Denton County, TX
Unique single story home for lease across from Old Celina Park. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2.5 car garage. It’s equipped with a welcoming family room with gas burning fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
709 E Main Street
709 East Main Street, Pilot Point, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1252 sqft
Lawn Care Provided! Location, Location, Location! Great Remodeled 3.2.
Results within 10 miles of Aubrey
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
220 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
29 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
132 Units Available
Four Corners
1690 FM 423, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1497 sqft
Close to Stonebriar Centre, Black Box Theater, Frisco Lakes Golf Club and Baylor Medical Center. Peaceful retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents can enjoy social activities and lifelong learning programs.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
24 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1319 sqft
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4025 Highplains Dr
4025 Highplains Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1610 sqft
4025 High Plains Available 08/20/20 This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful and brand new home! This property is located just a few minutes north of Denton in the cozy town of Sanger Texas! Sanger has a great small town feel and is home to one of
Similar Pages
Aubrey 1 BedroomsAubrey 2 BedroomsAubrey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAubrey 3 BedroomsAubrey Accessible Apartments
Aubrey Apartments with BalconyAubrey Apartments with GarageAubrey Apartments with GymAubrey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAubrey Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TX