Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Aubrey, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aubrey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
35 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
27 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 W Plum Street
103 West Plum Street, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1176 sqft
Charming Home in Aubrey ISD and close to downtown Aubrey! Faux wood floors in living and bedrooms. Air Conditioning and roof recently replaced and recently painted interior. Updated 2in faux blinds. Washer and Dryer provided.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
418 Meadow Lane
418 Meadow Lane, Aubrey, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1396 sqft
Available start showing Feb 3* Available for rent March 1st 2020!Great Location in Aubrey ISD!!Lots of Updates! Close to all Schools and just off Hwy 377 in town in Aubrey* Brick 3*2*2 on large cul de sac Lot*Large covered Back Porch w wood Privacy
Results within 1 mile of Aubrey

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
11616 Fm 428
11616 Fm 428, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1935 sqft
17.5 acres of sandy loam with a pond and creek! Fully fenced. 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and 2 living areas. Remodeled master bath and kitchen, granite, SS appl, refrigerator included. Wood floors, cedar closet and pettet stove in living area.
Results within 10 miles of Aubrey
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
Studio
$818
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
32 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
27 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
13 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1229 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
23 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1319 sqft
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
859 sqft
Welcome To Trinity Pines Apartment Homes in Denton, Texas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
72 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
817 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
16400 Toledo Bend Court
16400 Toledo Bend Court, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1872 sqft
Available 6-15-2020. Updated home with entertaining back yard & View. 3 Bedrooms plus Study & 2 baths in Prosper ISD. Entry, Family Room & Kitchen with Wood floors. Built ins in Family Room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
16024 Placid Trail
16024 Placid Trail, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3002 sqft
Originally the model home for the Artesia Community, this never-lived-in home features a gorgeous front room with closet, living rooms upstairs and downstairs, and a media room. Oversized master bedroom on the first floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Aubrey, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aubrey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

