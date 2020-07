Amenities

Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony. The fully-equipped kitchens include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood style flooring!

Enjoy our exceptional amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen area, and on-site bark park. Our gated community features a modern clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center and business center. For your convenience, The Landing at Little Elm Apartments also offers detached garages and carports! Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour now, or call our friendly leasing team today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Landing at Little Elm Apartments!