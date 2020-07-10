/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Aubrey, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
41 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
34 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Aubrey
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
205 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
6 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1233 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1558 sqft
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
17 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
59 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
921 Sagebrush Drive
921 Sagebrush Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after neighborhood in Prosper, “The Lakes of Prosper” Executive home that boasts 4 large bedrooms with master down. Private baths, Study, Media room, Game-room and expansive open floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15924 Placid Trail
15924 Placid Trl, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2144 sqft
This beautiful new construction offers 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. The formal dining room with a traditional setting. The open kitchen overlooks into the family room. fireplace & covered patio.
Similar Pages
Aubrey 1 BedroomsAubrey 2 BedroomsAubrey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAubrey 3 BedroomsAubrey Accessible Apartments
Aubrey Apartments with BalconyAubrey Apartments with GarageAubrey Apartments with GymAubrey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAubrey Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TX