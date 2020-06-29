Rent Calculator
801 Melville Drive
801 Melville Drive
801 Melville Drive
801 Melville Drive, Arlington, TX 76015
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
parking
garage
Recently updated home with new flooring, paint and dishwasher. Corner lot with a nice central location to shopping, highways, restaurants, etc. Neutral color scheme makes it easy to make it your own!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 801 Melville Drive have any available units?
801 Melville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 801 Melville Drive have?
Some of 801 Melville Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 801 Melville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 Melville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Melville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 801 Melville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 801 Melville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 801 Melville Drive offers parking.
Does 801 Melville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Melville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Melville Drive have a pool?
No, 801 Melville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 Melville Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 Melville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Melville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Melville Drive has units with dishwashers.
