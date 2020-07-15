Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system

At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure. Our amenities include wood burning fireplaces, custom wood cabinetry, soothing pool and hot tub, vaulted ceilings, covered parking, single car garages, and much more. Fielder Crossing is located in the heart of Arlington , situated between Fort Worth and Dallas , and is within minutes of Interstate 30 and Highway 360 . Our ideal location provides residents easy access to local hot spots such as Six Flags Over Texas , Hurricane Harbor, The Highlands Shopping Center , University of Texas at Arlington , and major sporting venues such as Cowboys Stadium and The Ballpark in Arlington . At Fielder Crossing, expect to enjoy incomparable style and design. Indulge Here. Relax Here. Live Here.