All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Fielder Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
Fielder Crossing
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

Fielder Crossing

1727 Westview Ter · (817) 813-9319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Waiving Admin Fee and $200 off 1st Months' Rent. *only on pre-leased units Contact us to receive a tour video by email today!
logo
Fee Reduction
Reduced Application and Admin Fees
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1727 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX 76013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1801B · Avail. Sep 4

$827

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 1815B · Avail. Aug 13

$827

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 1815E · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1729D · Avail. Aug 30

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1135 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1725A · Avail. Aug 10

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Unit 1725B · Avail. Aug 10

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fielder Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure. Our amenities include wood burning fireplaces, custom wood cabinetry, soothing pool and hot tub, vaulted ceilings, covered parking, single car garages, and much more. Fielder Crossing is located in the heart of Arlington , situated between Fort Worth and Dallas , and is within minutes of Interstate 30 and Highway 360 . Our ideal location provides residents easy access to local hot spots such as Six Flags Over Texas , Hurricane Harbor, The Highlands Shopping Center , University of Texas at Arlington , and major sporting venues such as Cowboys Stadium and The Ballpark in Arlington . At Fielder Crossing, expect to enjoy incomparable style and design. Indulge Here. Relax Here. Live Here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Please contact us for pet policy, pet rent and pet deposit information. Restricted breeds apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fielder Crossing have any available units?
Fielder Crossing has 6 units available starting at $827 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Fielder Crossing have?
Some of Fielder Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fielder Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Fielder Crossing is offering the following rent specials: Waiving Admin Fee and $200 off 1st Months' Rent. *only on pre-leased units Contact us to receive a tour video by email today!
Is Fielder Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Fielder Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Fielder Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Fielder Crossing offers parking.
Does Fielder Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fielder Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fielder Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Fielder Crossing has a pool.
Does Fielder Crossing have accessible units?
No, Fielder Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Fielder Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fielder Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fielder Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity